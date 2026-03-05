“Karpatska Dzherelna” turned out not to be from the Carpathians. The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine fined the mineral water producer

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) fined the producer of “Karpatska Dzherelna” UAH 9.4 million because it turned out that the water was not from the Carpathians.

This was reported by AMCU press service on March 5.

The Committee established that LLC "Karpatski Mineralni Vody" spread false information about the origin of the mineral water "Karpatska Dzherelna".

For years, the company has designed its product labels and website to make it appear as if the water comes from the Ukrainian Carpathians. But in reality, the “Pivdenno-Strutynske” field and the village of Strutyn in the Lviv region, from where the water is extracted, do not belong to the Carpathians.

The case was initiated upon a consumerʼs complaint. During the investigation, AMCU also conducted a survey, which showed that due to the name, the image of the mountains, and the "Carpathians" mark on the label, buyers could believe that the water was of Carpathian origin. This could give the manufacturer an unfair competitive advantage.

The company was ordered to stop the violations. LLC "Karpatski Mineralni Vody" promised to change the design of the label and clarify that "Karpatska Dzherelna" is only a trademark, not an indication of the region of origin. Currently, products with the updated design have not yet been released for sale.

