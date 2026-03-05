Two Ukrainian soldiers with Hungarian citizenship released from Russian captivity arrived in Budapest

Two Ukrainian servicemen with Hungarian citizenship, who were released from Russian captivity, arrived in Hungary on March 5.

This was reported by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

He showed a photo of the released prisoners from the airport. The day before, he had flown to Moscow to ask Putin to release two Hungarian citizens who fought for Ukraine and were captured by the Russian Federation. Putin agreed and allowed Szijjártó to take them to Hungary immediately after the meeting.

Szijjártó noted that Hungarians "must do everything they can to advocate for peace, and our most important task is to never allow Hungary to be drawn into a war in a neighboring state".

"We must stay away from this war and protect every Hungarian from the consequences of this war and from the war itself," the Hungarian Foreign Minister added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that it had not received any information about the military personnel that Russia plans to transfer to Hungary. For this reason, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited the temporary charge dʼaffaires of Hungary.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War called Russiaʼs transfer of Ukrainian prisoners to Hungary a provocation and a gross violation of international humanitarian law. They are demanding that information be provided about the health of Ukrainian prisoners and that they be allowed to visit them.

The headquarters called on all those involved to "abandon unlawful intentions and not use Ukrainian servicemen who were captured by Russia as a bargaining chip as a result of Russian aggression".

Hungary previously summoned Ukraineʼs ambassador in Budapest over the alleged forced mobilization of two Hungarians in Transcarpathia. Szijjártó called the mobilization in Ukraine "an open hunt for people".

