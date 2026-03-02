Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said he had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to Budapest over the alleged forced mobilization of two residents of Transcarpathia with Hungarian citizenship.

His statement is reported by Magyar Nemzet.

Szijjártó called the mobilization in Ukraine “an open hunt for people”. He said that two Hungarian citizens were affected by it.

One of them was allegedly taken in the town of Berehove by “cruel manhunters sent from Odesa”, despite the fact that the man had an exemption from conscription. The other man, according to Szijjártó, had a mental illness and disappeared after mobilization.

The Ukrainian ambassador was summoned to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry to protest against "violent conscription".

"A completely hopeless and senseless war is going on in Ukraine, and Brussels is pouring money into it without accounting, and they want to take even more money from the people of Europe to continue this senseless and hopeless war, which every day brings only more deaths, more suffering, and more hunting for people," Szijjártó said.

Last July, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry also summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the death of a resident with Hungarian citizenship Josip Šebestň, who was allegedly beaten by the TRC servicemen.

servicemen. Parliamentary State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Levente Magyar claimed that after detaining the Hungarian, the TRC officers beat him with an iron bar, then pushed him into a van and took him to a draft center.

The Land Forces Command stated that Šebestň was a citizen of Ukraine, mobilized on legal grounds, but later he voluntarily left the military unit location without weapons and went to the hospital in Berehove. During the examination, no physical injuries were allegedly found on him, and after diagnosing an acute stress reaction, the man was later hospitalized in a psychiatric institution.

