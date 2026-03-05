91 Ukrainians detained in Poland for illegally staying in the country

In Poland, law enforcement officers have detained more than 140 foreigners who were in the country illegally. Among them are 91 citizens of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of the Interior Marcin Kierwiński and the Polish police.

Police and border guards conducted about 1 800 checks at migrantsʼ places of residence and work on March 2-3. During the operation, a total of 147 foreigners were detained and arrest warrants were issued for them.

In addition to 91 Ukrainians, law enforcement officers detained 14 citizens of Georgia, eight Belarusians, three Moldovans, two Russians, and 29 citizens of other countries.

Border guards have already initiated over 110 deportation procedures. The main grounds for return were overstaying, illegal work, a threat to public safety, and previous criminal offenses in the EU.

According to police, this is the fourth nationwide operation against people hiding from law enforcement or the courts, and the first this year. During three similar operations in 2025, 4 766 people were detained in Poland, including 515 foreigners who were in the territory illegally.

