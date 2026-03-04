The Gurdian: Britain does not rule out joining strikes on Iranian missile sites

Britain does not rule out the possibility of participating in future strikes on Iranian targets. In particular, it is about strikes on Iranian ballistic missile launchers.

This is reported by The Gurdian, citing sources.

At the same time, the sources say there is no final decision on the UKʼs participation in the strikes.

"I wouldnʼt rule anything out because we just donʼt know whatʼs going to happen," one of the sources said.

At the same time, Britain initially did not participate in the US and Israeli bombing campaign during the assassination of Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, but on March 2, Prime Minister Keir Starmer allowed partial participation — in particular, the use of British bases to strike Iranian missile sites.

Meanwhile, the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon, which Prime Minister Starmer promised to send to protect bases in the region, is still undergoing training and will not leave Portsmouth until at least the end of next week.