The Gurdian: Britain does not rule out joining strikes on Iranian missile sites

Britain does not rule out the possibility of participating in future strikes on Iranian targets. In particular, it is about strikes on Iranian ballistic missile launchers.
This is reported by The Gurdian, citing sources.
At the same time, the sources say there is no final decision on the UKʼs participation in the strikes.
"I wouldnʼt rule anything out because we just donʼt know whatʼs going to happen," one of the sources said.
At the same time, Britain initially did not participate in the US and Israeli bombing campaign during the assassination of Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, but on March 2, Prime Minister Keir Starmer allowed partial participation — in particular, the use of British bases to strike Iranian missile sites.
Meanwhile, the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon, which Prime Minister Starmer promised to send to protect bases in the region, is still undergoing training and will not leave Portsmouth until at least the end of next week.
War in the Middle East
On the morning of Saturday, February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking Iran. The Israelis called the operation “Lion’s Roar”, the United States called it “Epic Fury”. In the evening, it became known about the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost 40 other senior Iranian officials. They died in Khamenei’s residence in the first minutes of the war.
Iran responded by attacking American bases in the Persian Gulf countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. Iran also attacked Israel with ballistic missiles. Some Iranian drones and missiles targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries. For example, an Iranian drone struck the largest oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. A fire broke out there, and the plant suspended operations.
Israel also attacked the Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah, which retaliated and launched a ground operation. Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which almost 20% of the worldʼs oil and gas exports pass, almost stopped. Markets reacted instantly: oil, gas and precious metals rose in price.
