The court lifted the arrest of the Ferris wheel on Kontraktova Square in Kyiv. Why

In Kyiv, a court has lifted the arrest of the Ferris wheel on Kontraktova Square. It was previously banned from use due to its poor technical condition.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

According to the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivsky, the city is currently looking for options to rebuild the attraction to meet safety standards. At the same time, legal proceedings regarding this attraction are ongoing.

At the end of December 2025, the prosecutorʼs office requested the seizure of the Ferris wheel in Podil. During the inspection, it was found that the wooden beams on which the metal structures of the wheel are mounted were in poor condition. In January, the Podilsky District Court of Kyiv banned the use of the attraction and imposed an arrest on it.

In addition, it turned out that the wheel was first placed as a temporary object at the New Year and Christmas fair. Due to its popularity, the permit was extended several times. But when the validity period finally expired, the wheel was never dismantled.

Since 2023, the Podilsky Regional State Administration has repeatedly demanded documents from the entrepreneur for the placement of the Ferris wheel, but has never received them. Then the officials turned to the relevant departments of the Kyiv City State Administration, but they also did not react.

Now, the heads of the Department of Land Resources and the Department of Territorial Control have been informed of suspicion of negligence.

The Ferris wheel was brought from France and installed in Podil in 2017. Law enforcement officers reported the inspection of the attraction back in July 2024, after a cable on the cable car across the Dnipro River in Kyiv broke and a man died.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.