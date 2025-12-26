They want to close the Ferris wheel in Kyiv

The Ferris wheel in Podil may be closed — the prosecutorʼs office is demanding this due to its dangerous technical condition.

This is stated in a statement from the Kyiv Prosecutorʼs Office.

During the inspection, law enforcement officers found that the metal structure of the wheel is held up by wooden beams that are seriously damaged — the wood is rotten, there are cracks and cavities, and the structure itself is crumbling.

Because of this, the prosecutorʼs office went to court to ban the wheel from operating during the investigation.

In addition, it turned out that the wheel was first placed as a temporary object at the New Year and Christmas fair. Due to its popularity, the permit was extended several times. But when the term finally expired, the wheel was never dismantled.

Since 2023, the Podilskyi Regional State Administration has repeatedly demanded documents from the entrepreneur for the placement of the Ferris wheel, but has never received them. Then the officials turned to the relevant departments of the Kyiv City State Administration, but they also did not respond.

Now, the heads of the Department of Land Resources and the Department of Territorial Control have been informed of suspicion of negligence.

The Ferris wheel was brought from France and installed in Podil in 2017. Law enforcement officers reported the inspection of the attraction back in July 2024, after a cable broke on the cable car across the Dnipro River in Kyiv and a man died.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.