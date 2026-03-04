Law enforcement officers identified the Russian general who commanded the strike on “Okhmatdyt” — he was declared a suspect

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office have reported in absentia Russian Major General Sergei Kuvaldin on suspicion of violating the customs of war and premeditated murder. He commands the long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force and commanded the missile strike on “Okhmatdyt” on July 8, 2024.

This was reported by SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Investigators have established that, on Kuvaldinʼs orders, the crew of the Tu-95MS missile carrier launched a Kh-101 air-to-ground cruise missile. At around 10:45 a.m., it hit the building of the “Okhmatdyt” childrenʼs hospital. Missiles of this type are programmed according to predetermined coordinates, which indicates the targeted nature of the strike on the hospital.

The attack killed a young doctor and the patientʼs grandfather. At least 34 people were injured and traumatized, including 9 children. More than 600 children were in the hospital at the time of the explosion. The hospital building and medical equipment suffered significant damage.

At the time of the attack, Kuvaldin was the first deputy commander — chief of staff of the long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force. Shortly after the missile strike on “Okhmatdyt”, he was promoted and became commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force.

Previously, Ukrainian law enforcement officers had already reported Kuvaldin as suspected of organizing the rocket attack on Lviv on September 4, 2024. Then the attack claimed the lives of eight people.