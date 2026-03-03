Israel reported the elimination of the commander of the Iranian Quds Force responsible for Lebanon

Israel reported that its military had eliminated the interim commander of the Lebanese Corps of the Iranian Quds Force Daoud Ali Zadeh in Tehran.

This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

According to the Israeli military, the strike took place on March 3 in Tehran. Ali Zadeh led the Lebanese unit of the Quds Force after the previous commander, Hossein Mahdavi, was killed in previous Israeli attacks.

IDF said Ali Zadeh was one of the top Iranian commanders responsible for operations related to Lebanon. He also led the Quds Forceʼs strategic weapons corps and was involved in supplying weapons to allied groups.

The Israeli military claims that Ali Zadeh supported the activities of the Hezbollah group and facilitated attacks against Israel. The Lebanese Quds Force is considered a key link between Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Hezbollah leadership.

The US President Donald Trump has also said that the new strikes are aimed at Iranian leaders. According to the White House, as of March 1, 48 members of the Iranian leadership have been killed in Operation Epic Fury.

On the morning of Saturday, February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking Iran. The Israelis called the operation “Lion’s Roar”, the United States called it “Epic Fury”.

In the evening, it became known about the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost 40 other senior Iranian officials. They died in Khamenei’s residence in the first minutes of the war.

