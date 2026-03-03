In Kyiv, the winter of 2025-2026 was the coldest in the last 15 years

In Kyiv, the winter of 2025-2026 was the coldest in the last decade and a half. The average air temperature for the season dropped to -4 °C.

This was reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky.

According to the Kyiv Unified Hydrometeorological Station, the average temperature this winter was 1.5 degrees below the climatic norm. The last time similar indicators were recorded in the capital was in the winter of 2010-2011, when the average temperature was -4.2 °C.

Meteorologists note that almost all winter months were colder than normal. The only exception was December. The largest deviation from the long-term average was recorded in January — the temperature was 4.4 degrees below normal.

The coldest day of this winter was February 10, when the temperature in the capital dropped to -20.2 °C. On the other hand, the warmest day was December 10, when the thermometer rose to +9.3 °C.

During the winter, 112 mm of precipitation fell in Kyiv — 91% of the climatic norm, that is, slightly less than usual.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.