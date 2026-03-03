Poll: Most Ukrainians are against a complete ban on Telegram

The majority of Ukrainians — 76% — oppose the complete blocking of the Telegram messenger in Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the sociological group "Rating".

In total, 67% of Ukrainians are more or less active users of Telegram. It is used more often by younger respondents, residents of Kyiv and regional centers, and citizens with higher incomes.

The absolute majority of respondents (72%) believe that Telegram has no impact on their personal security. Only 8% believe that using the messenger has a negative impact on personal security, and 15% believe that it has a positive impact.

Regarding the impact on national security, respondentsʼ opinions are divided. About a third believe that there is no impact, and another quarter hesitate to answer. At the same time, every fourth respondent (28%) believes that Telegram has a negative impact on national security.

76% of respondents are against completely blocking Telegram in Ukraine. On the other hand, 16% support this idea.

On the other hand, the majority of respondents support increased law enforcement control over the messenger, while 41% are against it.

The survey was conducted on February 26-28, 2026, using telephone interviews. 1 000 respondents in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, participated in the survey. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender, and type of settlement (error — no more than 3.1% with a confidence interval of 0.95).

Telegram ban in Ukraine

Civil servants and military personnel were banned from using Telegram on duty back in September 2024. Now the messenger cannot be used in government agencies, military formations, and critical infrastructure facilities.

Shortly after this decision, it was announced that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine would restrict the use of Telegram for its employees.

The ban on Telegram was discussed again after the terrorist attack in Lviv, where a policewoman died. According to the investigation, the perpetrators were recruited through this messenger.

After that, the Deputy Head of the Public Security Bureau Iryna Vereshchuk proposed blocking the messenger, and Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov stated that Telegram channels should be registered, and their owners should be responsible for the content published in them.

