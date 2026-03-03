Trump says the US has so many weapons that war can go on “forever”. The day before, the media wrote the opposite

The US President Donald Trump wrote in Truth Social that the US has a virtually unlimited supply of the best weapons in the world and can wage war with them "forever".

The media wrote the opposite. The day before, The Wall Street Journal wrote that the US was in a hurry to end the war with Iran before problems with the amount of ammunition began.

And Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that the UAE and Qatar were lobbying allies to help convince Trump to end the war as soon as possible. If the fighting continues at this intensity, Qatarʼs air defenses would last for four days.

Trump also accused his predecessor Joe Biden of giving Zelensky hundreds of billions of dollars and lots of free high-quality weapons, but said he rebuilt the military during his term and continues to do so.

He called Zelensky Phineas Barnum, a 19th-century American showman and organizer of one of the most famous traveling circuses, who, according to Trump, could sell anything.

War in the Middle East

On the morning of Saturday, February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking Iran. The Israelis called the operation “Lion’s Roar”, the United States called it “Epic Fury”. In the evening, it became known about the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and about 40 other senior Iranian officials. They died in Khamenei’s residence in the first minutes of the war.

Iran responded by attacking American bases in the Persian Gulf countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE. Iran also attacked Israel with ballistic missiles. Some Iranian drones and missiles targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries. For example, an Iranian drone hit the largest oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. A fire broke out there, and the plant suspended operations.

Israel also attacked the Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah, which retaliated and launched a ground operation.

Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which about 20% of the worldʼs oil and gas exports pass, has almost ground to a halt. Markets reacted instantly, with oil, gas and precious metals rising in price.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.