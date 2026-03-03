Russians launched 136 drones over Ukraine overnight. There are wounded in Poltava and Zaporizhzhia regions

On the night of March 3, the Russians launched 136 strike drones into Ukraine, about 80 of them Shahed. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 127 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Five drones were hit in three places, and debris fell in three more.

Four people were injured in Poltava district of Poltava region due to falling debris from a drone. In Zaporizhzhia, the invaders attacked the city of Orikhiv — a 65-year-old man was injured.