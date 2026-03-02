Bloomberg: Zelensky offers to send experts to shoot down Iranian drones to the Middle East in exchange for a ceasefire

President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered to send his best experts to shoot down Iranian drones to the Middle East if the leaders of these countries convince Putin for a month-long ceasefire in Ukraine.

He said this in a telephone conversation with Bloomberg.

"I would suggest the following: Middle Eastern leaders have excellent relations with the Russians. They can ask the Russians to implement a month-long ceasefire," the publication quotes Zelensky as saying.

After that, according to the president, Ukraine will send its "best drone interceptor operators to the Middle Eastern countries".

A ceasefire could also be declared for two months or two weeks, "so that Ukraine can help Middle Eastern countries protect civilians".

War in the Middle East

In the past month, the US President Donald Trump has regularly threatened to attack Iran because the countries are deadlocked over the nuclear deal. On the morning of February 28, the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran.

That same evening, it became known about the death of Iranʼs supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his residence during strikes by the US and Israel.

Iran responded by attacking US bases in the Gulf states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE. Iran also attacked Israel with ballistic missiles. Some Iranian drones and missiles targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries.

Israel also attacked the Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah, which struck back.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the US could use British bases in the region to strike Iranian missile depots and launchers. Britain itself will not attack Iran, but will intercept its air targets and will bring in experts from Ukraine and its own to help Gulf states shoot down Iranian drones.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 2 that so far none of the partners or countries in the Middle East have directly turned to Ukraine for help in shooting down Iranian drones. But Ukraine is ready to share its experience.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.