Police will be able to evacuate children from active combat zones without their parentsʼ consent — Zelensky signed the law

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a draft law No. 12353, which allows the police to evacuate children without their parentsʼ consent from areas of active hostilities.

This is stated in the law card on the Verkhovna Radaʼs website.

How is a decision made about mandatory evacuation:

evacuation is announced by military administrations upon the recommendation of the military command;

children are evacuated by the police together with one of the parents or a legal representative;

the forced evacuation of children is coordinated with the Coordination Headquarters;

If parents refuse to leave the danger zone, the children may be evacuated by the police and then handed over to guardianship authorities.

