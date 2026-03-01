23 demonstrators killed in Pakistan protesting attacks on Iran

Ten people were killed in the port city of Karachi, where US consulate guards opened fire on demonstrators who had breached the institutionʼs outer wall.

At least 23 demonstrators were killed in Pakistan on March 1, protesting the US and Israeli military campaign against Iran.

In the northern city of Skardu, a UN office was set on fire by a mob. A government official and an intelligence official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity, that 11 protesters were killed.

Two more people were killed and nearly a dozen wounded in the capital, Islamabad, two officials told reporters. Police fired tear gas and live ammunition as thousands of protesters tried to march toward the diplomatic district, known as the “Red Zone”. All access roads to it were blocked by security forces.

War in the Middle East

On the morning of Saturday, February 28, the US and Israel began attacking Iran. The Israelis called the operation “Lion’s Roar”, the US called it “Epic Fury”. In the evening, it became known about the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He died in his residence during US and Israeli strikes on the morning of February 28.

Iran responded by attacking American bases in the Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. Iran also attacked Israel with ballistic missiles. Some Iranian drones and missiles targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries. For example, at the airports of Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE), one person was killed and 11 were injured due to Iranian attacks.

Britainʼs Defense Secretary John Healy said Iran had fired two missiles toward Cyprus, where British military bases are located. Healy says they were not directly aimed at British bases, but it shows how "indiscriminate" Iranʼs response is.

On the evening of March 1, the US President Donald Trump told The Atlantic that the Iranians “want to talk” and he agreed. He did not specify when the conversation would take place, but noted that some of the Iranians who had previously negotiated with the US were no longer alive.

