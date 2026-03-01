Trump agreed to “talk” with the Iranians, the US sank a corvette, and OPEC agreed to increase oil production

The interim body included President Masoud Pezeshkian, Supreme Court Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, and a member of the Guardian Council of the Constitution Ayatollah Alireza Arafi.

Iran has formed a temporary transitional council to act as supreme leader until the Assembly of Experts elects a new one. The previous head of state Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the war by an Israeli attack.

The second day of the war between Israel, the US and Iran continues in the Middle East. In Israel, the operation was called "Lionʼs Roar" and in the US — "Epic Fury".

First US losses

The US Central Command said three American service members were killed and five were seriously injured. Several others suffered minor shrapnel wounds and concussions and are returning to duty.

The US sinks Iranian corvette

The US Central Command reported that it had sunk an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette in the Strait of Oman.

In response, the Iranians said they had fired four ballistic missiles at the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln. The Americans deny this, saying the Iranian missiles did not even come close.

OPEC increases oil production

The eight OPEC+ countries — Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman — reported that they were lifting restrictions imposed in 2023. At that time, they agreed to reduce daily oil production — first by 1.65 million and then by another 2.2 million.

The countries have concluded that the global economic situation is relatively stable, oil reserves remain low, so it is possible to gradually return some volumes to the market.

In April, they plan to increase production by 206 thousand barrels per day and reserve the right to accelerate, suspend or cancel this process depending on market conditions.

However, Reuters writes that the group currently has little spare capacity to increase supplies, except for its leader Saudi Arabia and the UAE. But they will also find it difficult to export oil until navigation in the Persian Gulf, which was disrupted by the storm, returns to normal.

Donald Trump says he "agreed to talk"

President Donald Trump told The Atlantic that the Iranians “want to talk” and he agreed. He did not specify when the conversation would take place, but noted that some of the Iranians who have negotiated with the United States in the past are no longer alive.

"They should have done it earlier. They could have made a deal. They should have done it earlier. They were too cunning," the American president said.

