Ukrainian military attacked a rare Russian radar station and a number of military facilities in the occupied territories

On the night of March 1, the Ukrainian military struck a Russian air defense system near temporarily occupied Mariupol in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Commander of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

The drones hit two high-value and rare elements at once — the "Imbyr" radar station and the S-300V air defense system launcher, which is one of the key components of the Russian air defense.

The attack on these facilities is confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They also report that an ammunition depot and a concentration of Russian manpower in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region were hit.

In addition, in the Zaporizhia region, Ukrainian troops attacked a fuel and lubricants warehouse, a repair unit of the Russian army, and a place where manpower was concentrated.

And yesterday, drone control points in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, in the occupied territories of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, were under attack.

Russian losses and the final extent of damage are being determined.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.