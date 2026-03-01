Iran launches new strikes on Israel and US targets in the Middle East — and accepts a response. Key points from the 2nd day of the operation

The second day of a joint US-Israeli operation against Iran continues in the Middle East.

After the death of Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes on February 28, Tehran reported the "most powerful strike" in response. And already on the morning of March 1, explosions were heard in Dubai (there are victims there from falling drone debris) and Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

Smoke from the explosions also rose over the Saudi capital Riyadh and over Doha, the capital of Qatar, Al Jazeera reports.

Off the coast of Oman, the “Skylight” oil tanker, flying the flag of Palau, was hit, injuring four crew members.

In addition, the UK Defence Secretary John Healy said Iran had fired two missiles towards Cyprus, where British military bases are located. Healy says they were not aimed directly at British bases, but it shows how “indiscriminate” the Iranian response is.

Also, according to the Defense Minister, 300 British military personnel in Bahrain were in close proximity to other Iranian missile strikes.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that for the first time since the start of Operation Year of the Lion, it is striking targets belonging to the Iranian terrorist regime in the heart of Tehran. Previously, the strikes targeted the police headquarters and the Iranian state television building.

Footage is being posted online showing thick smoke rising over the Iranian capital. It is reported that Israel has attacked Tehran with missiles.

Iran, meanwhile, has completely closed its airspace until at least March 3.

IDF also says that 40 key Iranian commanders and high-ranking regime officials were killed in the first strike. Among them are Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammad Pakpour.

Israeli and US military operation against Iran

In the past month, the US President Donald Trump has regularly threatened to attack Iran because the countries have reached an impasse over the nuclear deal. The Israeli army attacked Iran on the morning of February 28. It later became known that this was a joint operation with the US.

Iran responded by attacking American bases in the Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. Iran also attacked Israel with ballistic missiles.

In the evening, it became known about the death of Iranʼs supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was killed in his residence during US and Israeli strikes on the morning of February 28. After that, IRGC reported the preparation of the "most powerful offensive operation" in response.

The US President Donald Trump advised Iran not to retaliate and warned that if the US attacks, it will "strike with a force like the likes of which we have never seen before".

