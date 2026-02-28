Elon Musk corresponded with Epstein about the “craziest parties” and planned to come to him with his wife

American businessman Elon Musk corresponded with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, asking "what day the craziest party would be" and discussing a possible trip with his then-wife.

This is reported by The Washington Post.

According to the publication, in 2012-2013, Musk corresponded with Epstein by email. The messages discussed meetings, social events and parties. In one of the letters, Musk asked "what day will be the craziest party" on Epsteinʼs island.

Moreover, Musk has publicly demanded maximum transparency in the affairs of financier Jeffrey Epstein and punishment for all those involved in his crimes. At the same time, as The Washington Post reports, Musk himself is mentioned in new court documents.

Journalists note that some of the contacts took place after Epstein pleaded guilty to sexual crimes against minors in 2008. In addition, Epsteinʼs aides tried to organize his visit to the office of SpaceX, which is headed by Musk.

Three of Epsteinʼs female associates were scheduled to attend the lunch, including a South African woman and two Russian nationals whose passports were checked by SpaceX for security reasons. While the visit went ahead as planned, it is not known for certain whether Musk and Epstein met during the lunch.

Additionally, the documents show that Muskʼs brother Kimbal Musk also corresponded with Epstein. The messages discussed a potential romantic partner whom Epstein allegedly tried to push into contact with Kimbal.