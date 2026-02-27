Russians blew up dam near Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region. Ukraine sent a letter to the UN

Russian troops have blown up a dam near Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region), posing a threat of a humanitarian catastrophe.

This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets.

According to him, the collapse of the dam could lead to flooding of settlements, destruction of critical infrastructure and life support systems, destruction of roads and bridges, poisoning of soils, and the death of entire ecosystems.

Lubinets recalled that according to the norms of international humanitarian law, dams enjoy special protection — their destruction is categorically prohibited. Therefore, Russiaʼs actions are a war crime and a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions.

The Ombudsman has already sent a letter to the United Nations demanding a clear international legal assessment of the Russiansʼ actions.

"The world has no right to remain silent. Impunity for such crimes means new tragedies. Russia must be held accountable for every crime it commits!" Lubinets emphasized.

On February 25, the DeepState project reported that the Russians had dropped a three-ton guided aerial bomb on the dam near Kostyantynivka.

As a result, the water reached the Druzhkivka-Kostyantynivka highway. It is now impossible to drive there. Logistics have not been completely stopped, but they have been significantly complicated.

