“Fire Point” first showed tests of the new FP-7 ballistic missile

Ukrainian company “Fire Point”, which produces “Flamingo” cruise missiles, showed footage of the first tests of the new FP-7 ballistic missile.

The video was published by the “Fire Point” co-owner Denys Shtilierman.

The missile has a range of up to 200 km and a maximum speed of 1 500 mps. Its combat load is 150 kg, its circular deviation is 14 m, and its maximum flight duration is 250 seconds.

The FP-7 is designed to attack targets at medium ranges. The missile will be launched from ground platforms.

“Fire Point” reported the development of the FP-7 back in the fall of 2025. At that time, they also talked about the development of Ukrainian air defense systems, as well as the FP-9 ballistic missile, which is capable of hitting targets deep in the rear.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.