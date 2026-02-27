Ukrainian military targets oil depot in temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region

Ukrainian military targeted the Luhansk oil depot in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Luhansk oil refinery supplies the Russian army, and a large-scale fire was recorded there. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also hit a Russian drone control point near Raiske in the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

In addition, Ukrainian military personnel attacked fuel and lubricants warehouses near Mariupol, Novotoretsk, and Koptieve in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region.

