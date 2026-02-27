Law enforcement officers exposed a scheme to steal UAH 50 million from the reconstruction of the Trypilska TPP

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the National Police, and the Prosecutorʼs Office have exposed a scheme to embezzle public funds to restore the Trypilska TPP after Russian shelling.

This was reported to SBU.

According to the investigation, the scheme involves the heads of two contracting companies that performed construction and installation work at the TPP. In 2023-2025, the companies received government orders worth over UAH 500 million.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Contractors inflated prices for building materials and equipment: for example, they bought from controlled companies at 30% more than the market price, and divided the difference among themselves. As a result, almost UAH 50 million were either transferred to the accounts of their companies or taken in cash.

During the searches, computers, phones, documents, and over UAH 19 million in cash were seized from the suspects. Six people have already been informed of the suspicions — three organizers, two company executives, and their accomplice. They face up to 12 years in prison.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.