iPhone and iPad allowed to be used to work with classified NATO data

iPhone and iPad have become the first devices to meet NATO information security requirements, allowing them to be used for classified information without installing additional software.

This was reported on the Apple website.

The decision follows inspections by Germanyʼs Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). Apple devices have previously been approved to process sensitive German government data using standard iOS and iPadOS security mechanisms.

Now, iPhone and iPad with iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems have been added to the NATO information security product catalog.

Appleʼs vice president of security, Ivan Krstic, said that the company has been building security into its products from the beginning. Key mechanisms include end-to-end encryption, biometric authentication through Face ID, and Memory Integrity Enforcement technology.

Memory Integrity Enforcement is a feature that protects device memory from malware and prevents viruses or attackers from modifying and using data without permission.

Apple emphasized that previously this level of certification was only available for specialized government devices, but now consumer devices have received it.

In January 2026, it became known that Apple Inc. is preparing a large-scale update to Siri — later this year, the voice assistant will become a full-fledged chatbot with artificial intelligence built into the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

