Afghanistan launched an offensive against Pakistan, which responded by attacking the Afghan capital

On the evening of February 26, Afghanistan reported that it had launched a large-scale offensive operation against Pakistani military centers and facilities. In response, Pakistan attacked Taliban military facilities.

Radio Liberty writes about this.

The Afghan offensive began along the Durand Line, an unstable border that runs through the traditional territories of the Pashtun and Baloch tribes.

The countryʼs Ministry of Defense declared the killing of 55 Pakistani security forces, as well as the capture of two bases and 19 border posts.

Pakistan attacked military targets in Kabul, as well as in Kandahar and Paktia provinces, early this morning. Pakistani Prime Ministerʼs spokesman Mosharraf Zaidi claims that 133 Taliban were killed and another 200 wounded in the attacks, although Kabul denies any casualties.

The reciprocal attacks came after Pakistan attacked several Afghan provinces on February 22, killing at least 18 people. Pakistan said it carried out the strikes on seven militant targets inside Afghanistan in “retaliation” for recent attacks it said were carried out by extremists based in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan rejects the accusations and denies claims that it provides sanctuary to the Pakistani Taliban, an offshoot of the Afghan Taliban that operates separately.

Tensions between the two countries have risen since Pakistan launched air strikes on Kabul in October 2025 and then attacked Afghan territory. Dozens of soldiers on both sides were killed in artillery clashes and intense gunfire last year before the countries brokered a ceasefire with Qatar.

