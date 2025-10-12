Gunfire broke out on the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan at night — what is known

Late in the evening of October 11, forces of the Afghan Taliban group attacked the border areas of Pakistan. There were skirmishes using various types of weapons, including artillery.

Reuters and Al Arabiya report this, citing the security forces of the two countries.

Pakistan said there had been unprovoked shelling from Afghanistan, to which the military responded “with full force”. Pakistani officials said the gunfire had occurred at more than six locations along the 1 600-kilometer border.

Taliban forces said they had captured three Pakistani border posts.

The so-called 201 Army Corps of the Taliban military units claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban itself says the attack is an alleged response to the Pakistani militaryʼs "violation of Afghanistanʼs sovereignty". Earlier this week, Pakistan carried out an airstrike on Kabul.

Afghanistan said it had ended the operation at midnight local time. But in the Kurram district of Pakistan, local officials and residents said sporadic shelling continued into the morning.

This morning it became known that Pakistan had closed its border crossings with Afghanistan after a night of gunfire.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harbouring Taliban militants who attack Pakistani territory with the support of India. Delhi rejects these accusations. The escalation occurred against the backdrop of a visit by the Afghan Foreign Minister to India.

