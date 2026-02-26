OpenAI has blocked accounts on ChatGPT linked to Russian propaganda. They were generating posts and discussing interference in African elections

OpeanAI has blocked a group of ChatGPT accounts that were linked to the Russian propaganda network “Rybar”. The operation was called “Fish Food”.

This is stated in the OpenAI report.

The accounts’ primary activity was creating content for posting on social media. Users typically entered queries in Russian, but created content in a variety of languages, including Russian, English, and Spanish. Some of this content was later posted online by “Rybar” branded accounts and on the main website. One user also created videos using Sora’s artificial intelligence to promote the “Rybar” brand.

In addition to creating content for branded accounts, the primary user in this case also created a series of comments in English. In essence, the ChatGPT activity served as a “content farm” for these accounts. This content typically praised Russia and its allies (such as Belarus), criticized Ukraine, and accused Western countries of foreign interference.

In at least one case, the attacker generated a series of seven tweets using a single query. OpenAI identified six of them, posted by different accounts on X. According to X, the most popular tweet was viewed over 150 000 times; the least popular was viewed 57 times.

In addition to content generation, the operation’s main account asked ChatGPT to translate into English a list of services that “Rybar” could offer to unnamed clients, including maintaining accounts on X and Telegram, creating a bilingual “investigative journalism” website focused on Africa, paid publications in French media, and a network of “amplifiers” for content reach.

Election interference in Africa

A separate request was for a proposal to be revised for an election intervention team that was likely already operating in Africa. The proposal included both “in the field” and online activities, such as building a network of local agents and organizing large-scale events.

Another request was for an information campaign focused on the Democratic Republic of Congo. Others were about the electoral process in Burundi and Cameroon, and outlined campaign options for Madagascar, including the idea of inciting local protests. The amounts involved were significant: the estimated annual budget for the most ambitious project was $600 000.

