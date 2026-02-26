EU Court finds Hungary unlawfully closed independent radio station “Klubradio”

The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that Hungary violated EU law by not renewing the license of independent radio station “Klubradio”.

Reuters reports this.

The ruling states that the Hungarian authorities acted contrary to EU law when they refused to renew the broadcasterʼs license. As a result, the radio station ceased broadcasting in February 2021, after 19 years of operation. The regulator then cited alleged violations by the company.

Since then, “Klubradio” has operated only online. Its broadcasts regularly feature politicians and experts who criticize the government of the Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

In July 2022, the European Commission filed a lawsuit against Hungary for refusing to renew the radio stationʼs license. Brussels viewed this as a matter of compliance with the EUʼs core values.

Over the course of more than 15 years in power, Orbán has significantly changed the countryʼs media landscape. State-owned media outlets have come under full government control, while some private media outlets have been closed or bought out by owners loyal to the government.

The European Union and human rights groups have repeatedly accused Orbanʼs government of restricting media freedom, a charge Budapest denies. In 2025, Hungary ranked 68th in the World Press Freedom Index, up from 23rd in 2010, when Orban first took office.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.