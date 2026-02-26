Unknown militants (probably Islamist) killed eight members of the National Association of Ghanaian Tomato Traders and Transporters in Burkina Faso on February 14.

The editor-in-chief of the African newspaper The Insight Kwesi Pratt said that the terrorists were allegedly supplied by Ukraine. He said that Ukrainian intelligence itself had admitted to being involved in terrorist activities in the Sahel.

Pratt urged the administration of Ghanaian President John Dramani Magama to pay attention to the situation and "remain vigilant".

The journalistʼs statement was denied by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhii Tykhyi: "We officially deny these accusations. Ukraine did not supply any ʼterroristsʼ."

He suggested that the Ghanaian journalistʼs allegations are intended to distract attention from the first-ever visit of Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Ablaqua to Ukraine on February 25, but they "will not succeed".

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wrote that Ukraine considers Ghana as a strategic partner in West Africa and is ready to work on opening a food grain hub on its territory to strengthen global stability.

In addition, during a visit to Kyiv, the Ghanaian Foreign Minister asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to release Ghanaian citizens who fought on the side of Russia and were captured, Bloomberg writes.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded that Ukraine would grant Ghanaian diplomats access to their citizens in accordance with international law and the Geneva Conventions. He called on Ghana to prevent the recruitment of its citizens into the Russian army.

The website of the President of Ukraine, after a meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ghana, reported that 272 Ghanaians and approximately 1,700 citizens of other African countries are currently fighting on the side of the Russian Federation.

The juntas of some countries in the African Sahel region — Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso — have already accused Ukraine of allegedly supporting Tuareg rebels who killed dozens of the PMC “Wagner” mercenaries in Mali in August 2024.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.