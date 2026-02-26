The Russians massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. What is known about the consequences

The Russians massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. In particular, the Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kyiv and other cities at night.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service and local Regional Military Administration.

The Russian attack in Kharkiv and the region injured 14 people, including one child. Hits were recorded in four districts — Kyiv, Shevchenkivsky, Slobidsky, Saltivsky, as well as in the village of Rai-Olenivka, Kharkiv district.

The structures of two private residential buildings in the Saltivsky district, as well as a car and a garage in the Slobidsky district of the city, were on fire, the State Emergency Service reported.

Two people were injured in a Russian military strike on a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) and were hospitalized. The strike caused a fire, the Regional Military Administration said.

Seven people were injured in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, one man was hospitalized. There is no heat supply in more than 500 houses. As a result of the night attack, 19 apartment buildings, four private houses and non-residential buildings were damaged, the Regional Military Administration said.

Damage was also recorded in several districts of Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack. Garages were on fire in the Holosiivsky district, a two-story residential building in Pechersky, and windows were broken and a door in one of the apartments in Darnytsky, the State Emergency Service said.

In the Kirovohrad region, in the Novoarkhanhelsk community, one person was injured in the attack — he was provided with all necessary medical assistance. The roofs of five private residential buildings were also damaged, noted the head of the Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych.

