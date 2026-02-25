Advisor to the Minister of Defense: Russian drone on fiber optics reached the outskirts of Kharkiv

A Russian fiber-optic FPV drone flew to the northern outskirts of Kharkiv, 23.4 km from the Russian border.

This was reported by Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy ("Flash") Beskrestnov.

Since these are fiber-optic drones, they cannot be detected by electronic intelligence. But they can be detected by radar stations. However, if the drone flies low, they are ineffective.

Beskrestnov suggests that acoustic detection methods can help here.