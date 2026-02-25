The Russians attacked with 115 attack UAVs. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of February 25, the Russian army attacked with 115 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types, and drones of other types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones flew from such directions as Bryansk, Kursk, and temporarily occupied Donetsk, almost 60 of them were "Shaheds". Air defense shot down 95 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. 18 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations.

In one of the villages of the Zaporizsky district, 4 people were killed and a child was injured as a result of airstrikes. The blast wave and debris damaged buildings.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 61-year-old man was injured in an attack, as the Russians attacked two districts of the region with drones and artillery.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.