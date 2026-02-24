Prince Harry and Stephen King addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion, and Ian McKellen read a poem by a Ukrainian soldier

Actor Ian McKellen, writer Stephen King, and Prince Harry recorded a video for Ukrainians on the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

McKellen, known for his roles as Gandalf from “The Lord of the Rings” and Magneto from “X-Men”, read a poem by veteran Arthur Dron "First to the Corinthians".

In his address, Prince Harry recalled his trips to Ukraine during the war and noted that it is Ukrainians who show the world what true resilience is. "Know that you are not alone: the world stands with you. And we learn courage from you every day".

And Stephen King noted that "we were with you four years ago and we are with you now. Glory to Ukraine! Be strong."

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.