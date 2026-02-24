Hundreds of communities, millions of people — how the Ukrainian Red Cross has been working since the start of the full-scale invasion

Since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, the Ukrainian Red Cross has been providing large-scale humanitarian support to the population: increasing community resilience and strengthening critical infrastructure. More than 13 million people have received such assistance.

The UHC network unites about 200 organizations in the regions, 5 000 employees and almost 10 000 volunteers who work daily throughout Ukraine. In 2022-2025, the organization implemented 17 support programs with a budget of over UAH 500 million.

In 13 cities of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Social Service Centers operate, providing social services to those who need them most. Over 3 000 people have received social consultations during their work.

In addition, specialists from the Ukrainian Red Cross actively assist with the physical and social rehabilitation of citizens. This includes integration into the community, creating an accessible environment, training in care for relatives, etc. Mobile rehabilitation teams have conducted over 14 000 visits, and almost 3 000 people have received assistance.

There are 24 rapid response units of the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Committee working in Ukraine to evacuate the population, which have already evacuated more than 335 000 people.

Almost 440 000 people have been trained in first aid by the Ukrainian First Aid Center. Last year, the organization also launched a pilot project to teach preschoolers the basics of first aid, which is being implemented in 75 kindergartens in three regions.

In addition, 20 regional organizations of the Ukrainian Civil Protection Service have been integrated into the territorial subsystems of the Unified State System of Civil Protection. As part of the integration, 670 voluntary and local fire brigades have been created and UAH 69 million in investments have been attracted.

The REDpreneurUA program trained 102 participants, 56 of whom received grants totaling over UAH 23 million. The reboot program helped 3 100 people find jobs through service centers and another 400 through an online service.

In all regions of Ukraine (except Luhansk and Crimea) mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross operate, having provided over 1.5 million consultations. The Ukrainian Red Cross has also participated in the restoration of several medical centers and helped open a new building of the Unbroken rehabilitation center in Lviv.

During the winter, the organization provided citizens with stoves, electric heaters, generators, and other means.

