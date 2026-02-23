Kim Jong Un re-elected as General Secretary of the Workersʼ Party of Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as general secretary of the Workersʼ Party of Korea. The decision was made on the fourth day of the 9th party congress, which is traditionally held every five years in Pyongyang.

This was reported by the state agency KCNA, Reuters reports.

According to KCNA, the delegates unanimously supported Kimʼs re-election for a new five-year term. In a report at the congress, he was praised for "raising the countryʼs international prestige", creating favorable external conditions for the development of the state, and strengthening the armed forces.

This happened on the 4th day of the party congress. The congress also elected a new Central Committee and amended its charter. Details of the amendments have not yet been disclosed.

The 9th congress opened on Thursday and lasted several days. South Korea traditionally closely monitors the forum, waiting for signals about possible changes in Pyongyangʼs domestic and foreign policies.

