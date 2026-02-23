Russians attacked Ukraine with a missile and 126 drones. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of February 23, the Russian army attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, as well as 126 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, etc. type.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda, Hvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea), about 80 drones were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 105 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. The military recorded a ballistic missile hit and 20 strike UAVs at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones at one location.

In particular, in the Odesa region, two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of a Russian attack. One of the drones hit an apartment in a multi-story residential building. Two trucks were also on fire, the State Emergency Service reported.

Several other vehicles and infrastructure were damaged. At another address, a car dealership and trucks in a parking lot caught fire. The State Emergency Service deployed 71 rescuers and 16 pieces of equipment to eliminate the consequences of the night attack.

The Russians also attacked Zaporizhzhia — one person was killed, another was injured during a drone attack. A 33-year-old man was killed, a 45-year-old man was injured. In addition, the Regional Military Administration said that an industrial infrastructure facility was damaged.

In the morning, the Russians also attacked Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, two people were injured in the Russian attack, one of them a 55-year-old man. The Regional Military Administration reported that medics are providing all necessary assistance.

