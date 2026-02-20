The President of Poland signed a law on new rules for helping refugees from Ukraine. What will change

On February 19, Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed a document that repeals the law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees and equalizes their rights in the country to other migrants.

This is reported by PAP.

According to Navrotsky, Poland has consistently stood by Ukraine "in its struggle against imperial Russia", but he had previously promised to end the "stage of unconditional privileges" and was now "fulfilling this obligation".

"The signature of this document shows that consistency in actions makes sense. My pressure in this matter, including the previous veto, forced the government to finalize the project and make changes that many Poles expected and that I announced. This is proof that determination produces results," said the Polish president.

The so-called law on assistance to Ukrainians, which has been in effect since 2022, created a separate legal system that simplified the rules for residence, employment, receiving benefits, and education for refugees from Ukraine.

The new law aims to abolish this system and create a common system of temporary protection for all foreigners. The most important support mechanisms will not disappear, but will be transferred to the general law on the protection of foreigners.

Among them, in particular, are the provisions regarding PESEL UKR status — Ukrainians must apply for it within 30 days from the moment of entry into Poland.

Paper certificates issued by the Office for Foreigners will be replaced by the DIIA electronic card, and it will be possible to confirm identity and legality of residence through the Polish application “mObywatel”.

Social benefits for refugees will also be limited, and medical care will only be provided to minors, the employed, victims of torture or violence, and people from vulnerable groups living in temporary centers for displaced people.

For other citizens who are currently unemployed, the procedure for obtaining medical services is equated to the general rules for foreigners staying in the country.

In addition, the new law extends the legality of Ukrainian refugeesʼ stay in Poland until March 4, 2027.

At the end of September 2025, Nawrocki signed a law on the extension of assistance to Ukrainian refugees. The legal status of Ukrainian refugees in Poland was extended until March 4, 2026. At the same time, the requirements for receiving the “800 Plus” cash assistance changed and the possibilities of using medical services for adult citizens of Ukraine were limited.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.