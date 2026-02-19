The US President Donald Trump has extended sanctions against Russia for another year over the war in Ukraine

The US President Donald Trump has extended sanctions against Russia imposed over the war in Ukraine for a year.

This is reported by the US Federal Register with official government documents.

These are restrictions that the US imposed in 2014, 2018, and 2022 due to violations of Ukraineʼs territorial integrity.

The national emergency, introduced by the US under Executive Order No. 13660 after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, will remain in effect beyond March 6, 2026. It allows for sanctions against people and organizations that violate Ukraineʼs sovereignty or misappropriate its assets.

Other decrees supplemented this regime with new categories of sanctions. The continuation of the state of emergency guarantees the preservation of all current restrictions on the Russian Federation and related entities.

Previous sanctions were imposed by Trumpʼs predecessor as US president, Democrat Joe Biden.

