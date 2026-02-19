Bolt taxi company resumes 24-hour operation in 24 more cities in Ukraine

From February 20 at 00:00, the Bolt ride service will resume 24-hour operation in 24 more cities in Ukraine.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

Now you can use the service at night in 28 cities: Bila Tserkva, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Drohobych, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kamyanets-Podilskyi, Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk, Kropyvnytskyi, Lutsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv.

In addition to these cities, the service continues to operate at night in Lviv, Uzhhorod, Mukachevo, and, recently, Kyiv.

The company emphasized that night trips should be used responsibly and when necessary. In particular, this applies to trips to or from Invincibility Points, pharmacies, gas stations, hospitals, and other critically important facilities with autonomous power supply.

On January 16, the Cabinet of Ministers approved changes that allow regions to introduce flexible curfew rules for the period of the energy emergency. In particular, from January 17, online taxi services Uklon and Bolt began operating in Kyiv during curfew hours.

