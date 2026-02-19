“Rheinmetall” unveils new FV-014 kamikaze drone. It can fly 100 km and penetrate 600 mm of armor

German defense concern “Rheinmetall” has presented the new FV-014 loitering munition system to a potential customer from NATO countries.

This is stated on the companyʼs website.

The test took place on February 18 at the National Test Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems of the German Aerospace Center in Kochstedt.

During the demonstration, the system simulated various combat scenarios, including reconnaissance and attacks. The company noted that the successful test was another milestone in the development of their loitering munitions.

What is known about FV-014

The FV-014 is a loitering munition (so-called kamikaze drone) that combines reconnaissance and target destruction in one package. The system is designed to operate at a distance of up to 100 km and can remain airborne for up to 70 minutes.

The drone is capable of detecting, tracking, and striking important point targets — including armored vehicles or artillery positions — even beyond direct visibility.

The drone itself weighs about 20 kg, and its warhead weighs about 5 kg. It is capable of penetrating over 600 mm of homogeneous armor.

The UAV is launched from a transport-launch container using an accelerator or from a multiple-charge launcher. After launch, the drone unfolds its folding wings and enters aerodynamic flight.

The FV-014 is controlled by an operator via a ground station. The system is equipped with modern sensors and is designed to operate in conditions of satellite navigation (GNSS) suppression. It has reduced radar, thermal and acoustic visibility and can operate in conditions of intense electronic warfare.

The FV-014 supports use as part of a "swarm" to simultaneously engage multiple targets or overload enemy air defense systems. The system can be integrated onto land-based mobile platforms or sea-based carriers.

“Rheinmetall” first showed the FV-014 drone last September. The public demonstration was accompanied by the slogan: “Rheinmetall UAVs — combat-proven, scalable and fully certified.” However, there was no official announcement that the FV-014 had actually been tested in combat.

“Rheinmetall” is one of the largest manufacturers of military equipment and weapons in Germany and Europe. The company plans to open a production facility in Ukraine for armored vehicles, including tanks, ammunition and air defense systems. According to Agence France Press, “Rheinmetall” wants to build at least four plants in Ukraine.

In early 2025, it became known that “Rheinmetall” ammunition plant in Ukraine, which is still under construction, will begin operating in 2026.

