The Secretary General of the Council of Europe donated funds received under the Lord Byron Prize to the Ukrainian Red Cross

The Ukrainian Red Cross received a charitable donation to support humanitarian activities from the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset.

The initiative was implemented in collaboration with The Society for Hellenism and Philhellenism, the organizers of the Lord Byron Prize. The decision to transfer the donation, which was personally initiated by Alain Berset, was made as part of the celebration of the winner of this prize.

The CEO of the Ukrainian Red Cross Maksym Dotsenko met with Alain Berset and personally expressed his gratitude for the support provided. Berset noted the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross in the field of humanitarian response and assistance to war victims.

The Ukrainian Red Cross expresses its sincere gratitude for the support of humanitarian activities and solidarity with Ukraine.

