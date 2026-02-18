Ukraine introduces annual Cabinet Award for energy professionals

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to introduce an annual Government Award for energy industry workers.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The decision provides for the annual awarding of up to 50 prizes in the amount of UAH 200 000 each. Financing will be provided from the state budget.

The award is designed to recognize energy workers who work around the clock to restore networks damaged after shelling, providing cities and communities with light and heat, often risking their own lives.

The government emphasized that this award will be an additional form of gratitude from the state, along with the monthly bonuses for repair crews introduced since the beginning of the year.

