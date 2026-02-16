The court lifted the arrest of part of the property of the family of the MP Yulia Tymoshenko

The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (SCJ) overturned the decision of the investigating judge to seize part of the Tymoshenkoʼs property.

This is reported by Transparency International Ukraine.

The court ruled to seize Yulia Tymoshenkoʼs deposit account. However, it refused to seize half of the movable property (3 cars) and two garages belonging to her husband Oleksandr Tymoshenko. The court also canceled the seizure of $6.3 thousand.

Tymoshenko stated in court that she had not violated any law, and also announced her appeal to the ECHR regarding illegal searches. And once again mentioned the "return to Stalinist times".

The case of Yulia Tymoshenko

On January 13, NABU and SAPO stated that the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada offered to “buy” the votes of people’s deputies from other factions. As it later turned out, this was the head of the “Motherland” faction Yulia Tymoshenko.

Tymoshenko confirmed that searches were conducted at the “Motherland” party office throughout the night of January 13-14. The MP denied all charges. She added that her phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings were taken from her.

On January 14, Yulia Tymoshenko was informed of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — offering a bribe to an official. This is punishable by imprisonment for 5 to 10 years with possible confiscation of property.

NABU and SAPO also released recordings of a wiretap of a conversation allegedly between Tymoshenko and an MP, where she explains in Russian in a whisper how and for what to vote. The investigation also recorded that Tymoshenko discussed the transfer of funds with the MP in the Signal messenger, where she also gave instructions on voting. They concerned not only draft laws, but also personnel decisions of the parliament.

