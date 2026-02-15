Professor Yosyp Los failed to appeal his dismissal from LNU. He was accused of harassment

The Lviv Court of Appeal refused to overturn the order dismissing 88-year-old Professor Yosyp Los from the position of lecturer at the Faculty of Journalism of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv (LNU).

Zahid.net writes about this.

Los tried to get reinstated at the university through the court back in July 2025, but then the Halytskyi District Court refused to overturn the dismissal order. So the professor decided to appeal this decision.

The Court of Appeal analyzed the testimonies of the victims published in the media and confirmed this decision of the Halytskyi District Court.

What preceded

Journalist Kateryna Rodak was the first to write about harassment by Yosyp Los in February 2025. She spoke about the events that happened to her at the age of 19.

According to her, Yosyp Los locked himself in his office with her to take the test, and “at some point he took my hand and started stroking it, lifting up the sleeve of my sweater”.

He also said that it was time for the girl to get pregnant, stop talking to her friends, and stop wearing jeans with bare knees because it “excites and distracts the teachers”. In the comments under Kateryna Rodak’s post, other girls also shared their stories.

Professor Los was suspended from his job at the university on February 26. He denied all the charges against him. The police also investigated the allegations of harassment.

On March 3, the Commission on Ethics and Professional Activities of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv recommended that the rector of the educational institution dismiss the teacher. Los was dismissed a few days later.

Professor of the Department of Foreign Press and Information at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv Yosyp Los began teaching in 1971. Before that, he worked in editorial offices.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.