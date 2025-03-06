Lviv National University (LNU) professor Yosyp Los has been fired — less than a month ago he was accused of sexual harassment. The man denies everything.

This was reported to Suspilne by the acting dean of the Faculty of Journalism Maryan Lozynsky.

The corresponding decree has already been signed by the acting rector of the university.

What preceded

Journalist Kateryna Rodak wrote about the harassment by Yosyp Los on Facebook. She spoke about the events that happened to her at the age of 19.

According to her, Yosyp Los locked himself in his office with her to take the test, and “at some point he took my hand and started stroking it, lifting up the sleeve of his sweater”. He also said that it was time for the girl to get pregnant, stop talking to her friends, and stop wearing jeans with bare knees because it “excites and distracts the teachers”. In the comments under Kateryna Rodak’s post, other women also shared their stories.

Professor Los was suspended from his job at the university on February 26. He denied all the charges against him. The police also investigated the allegations of harassment.

And on March 3, the Commission on Ethics and Professional Activities of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv recommended that the rector of the educational institution dismiss the teacher.

Professor of the Department of Foreign Press and Information at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv Yosyp Los began teaching in 1971. Before that, he worked in editorial offices.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.