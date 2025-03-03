The Ethics Commission of Lviv University supported the dismissal of Professor Los — he was accused of harassment

The Commission on Ethics and Professional Activities of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv recommended that the rector of the educational institution dismiss Professor Yosyp Los, who was accused of harassment.

This was reported by the Student Government of LNU.

"The position of the Student Government is unchanged, we seek to terminate the employment contract. After all, the student government condemns such actions of the teacher and seeks a safe educational environment," the student representatives noted.

NGL.media journalist Kateryna Rodak, who wrote publicly about harassment by Yosyp Los, was present at the commission meeting. According to her, the professor himself did not come to the meeting, but only sent a message that he had signed an agreement with lawyers and intended to sue. He had previously denied the harassment allegations and said that they were "slander and absurd".

After the commission recommended dismissing the teacher, the corresponding order must be signed by the acting head Volodymyr Melnyk.

What preceded

Journalist Kateryna Rodak wrote about the harassment by Yosyp Los on Facebook. She spoke about the events that happened to her at the age of 19.

According to her, Yosyp Los locked himself in his office with her to take the test, and “at some point he took my hand and started stroking it, lifting up the sleeve of his sweater”. He also said that it was time for the girl to get pregnant, stop talking to her friends, and stop wearing jeans with bare knees because it “excites and distracts the teachers”. In the comments under Kateryna Rodak’s post, other women also shared their stories.

Professor Los was suspended from his job at the university on February 26. He denied all the charges against him. The police also investigated the allegations of harassment.

Professor of the Department of Foreign Press and Information at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv Yosyp Los began teaching in 1971. Before that, he worked in editorial offices. During his professional career, he wrote over 1 250 scientific, journalistic, and analytical articles.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.