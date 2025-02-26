Professor Los was suspended from Franko University in Lviv after being accused of harassment

Professor Yosyp Los was suspended from his job at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv after allegations of harassment of female students.

This was reported by the acting dean of the Faculty of Journalism of the I. Franko Lviv National University Maryan Lozynskyi in a comment to Suspilne.

NGL.media journalist Kateryna Rodak publicly wrote about the harassment by a lecturer at the Faculty of Journalism of the I. Franko Lviv National University, Yosyp Los, on Facebook. She spoke about the events that happened to her at the age of 19.

According to her, Yosyp Los locked himself in his office with her to take the test, and “at some point he took my hand and started stroking it, lifting up the sleeve of his sweater”. He also said that it was time for the girl to get pregnant, stop talking to her friends, and stop wearing jeans with bare knees because it “excites and distracts the teachers”.

In the comments under Kateryna Rodakʼs post, other women also shared their stories.

Instead, the professor himself denied all the accusations and called it a provocation and absurdity.

"It was absolutely nothing, leave me alone. I categorically do not want to deal with people who have no conscience. Provocateurs! They do not like that I stand up for Ukraine. Itʼs all a lie, itʼs slander. I do not want to deal with people who have no conscience," he said in a comment to Suspilne.

Professor of the Department of Foreign Press and Information at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv Yosyp Los began teaching in 1971. Before that, he worked in editorial offices. During his professional career, he wrote over 1 250 scientific, journalistic, and analytical articles.