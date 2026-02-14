Bloomberg: Britain discusses with other European countries the possibility of detaining ships of the Russian shadow fleet

Britain, along with Scandinavian and Baltic countries, is discussing the possibility of detaining tankers from the Russian shadow fleet.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing informed sources.

According to the agency, British Defense Secretary John Healy met with colleagues from the Nordic and Baltic countries on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The discussions took place within the framework of the "Joint Expeditionary Force" format, a defense coalition of ten states that cooperate in the field of security in the North Atlantic and the Baltic Sea.

The talks were also joined by the British Army Chief of Staff Richard Knighton, who presented options for possible actions, including joint operations to detain ships. According to Bloomberg, some countries believe that it is necessary to act more actively to limit Russiaʼs ability to export oil to circumvent sanctions.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said the general atmosphere of the meeting indicated a readiness for more decisive steps. At the same time, the countryʼs Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna noted that some participants in the discussion were afraid of a possible escalation.

According to sources, the US actions near Venezuela, where several tankers were detained in connection with sanctions violations, are being considered as an example. At the same time, it is not yet clear how actively the US itself will join the new initiative, although coordination between the parties will likely take place.

Britain has already helped the US seize oil tankers, and the French Navy has intercepted vessels heading from Russia to the Mediterranean. The moves under discussion could be a new phase in efforts to limit Russian oil exports and increase sanctions pressure.

Russiaʼs shadow fleet numbers nearly 1 500 tankers. More than 600 of them are already under EU, UK and US sanctions for their ties to Russia. Some vessels operate under changing flags and complex ownership schemes, making it difficult to monitor their activities.

