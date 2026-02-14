The US Secretary of State Rubio cancels meeting with European leaders on Ukraine at the last minute

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceled at the last minute his participation in a meeting with European leaders, where they were supposed to discuss the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Financial Times newspaper, citing sources.

The talks were scheduled to take place on February 13 as part of the Munich Security Conference. Rubio was expected to meet with representatives from Germany, Poland, Finland and the European Commission.

However, the American side explained the cancellation by scheduling conflicts. One of the officials told reporters that the Secretary of State is holding many other meetings in Munich, where the topic of Ukraine is also raised.

Some European diplomats reacted sharply. One of them called the cancellation “madness”, another noted that without the participation of the United States, such a meeting practically lost its meaning, since Washington remains a key partner in security issues and military assistance to Ukraine.

However, Rubio did hold separate talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. According to the journalistsʼ interlocutors, the topic of Ukraine was one of the main topics during their conversation.

After the conference, the Secretary of State plans to travel to Budapest, where he is to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The US State Department explained that the visit is intended to strengthen bilateral relations, and will also discuss issues of war and possible paths to peace.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) is a central international forum for debate on security policy topics. MSC was founded in 1963.

The three-day 62nd Munich Security Conference will bring together approximately 1 000 participants from nearly 120 countries, including 60 heads of state and government, 56 foreign ministers, more than 30 heads of defense agencies, and heads of more than 40 international organizations.

